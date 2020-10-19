Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VWAGY. Bank of America upgraded Volkswagen from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $17.20 on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.30 billion. Volkswagen had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Volkswagen will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

