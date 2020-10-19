Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VWAGY. Bank of America upgraded Volkswagen from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of Hold.
OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $17.20 on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.
Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.