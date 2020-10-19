Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VIPS. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.73.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $24.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.68. The business had revenue of $23.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.67 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 22.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 8.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 372.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 4.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 19.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

