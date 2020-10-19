Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Lowered to $267.00 at SVB Leerink

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.26 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $295.19.
Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $218.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $174.82 and a one year high of $306.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72.
In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
