Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Lowered to $267.00 at SVB Leerink

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $295.19.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $218.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $174.82 and a one year high of $306.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

