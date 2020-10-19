Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.25.

VRNT stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $59.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.63, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.37. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $313.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Elan Moriah sold 22,868 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $1,136,539.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 2,656 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $129,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,584.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,387 shares of company stock worth $2,252,820. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 39,768 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,877,000 after buying an additional 43,223 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,027,000. AXA boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 232,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth $6,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

