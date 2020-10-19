Varta AG (VAR1.F) (ETR:VAR1) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Varta AG (VAR1.F) (ETR:VAR1) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Varta AG (VAR1.F) in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €108.25 ($127.35).

Shares of ETR VAR1 opened at €118.10 ($138.94) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a PE ratio of 67.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €121.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €97.81. Varta AG has a fifty-two week low of €50.50 ($59.41) and a fifty-two week high of €138.70 ($163.18).

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

