ValuEngine Upgrades LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) to “Sell”

LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LGGNY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $12.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $21.35.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

