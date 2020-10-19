ValuEngine Lowers TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TGNA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TEGNA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TEGNA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Shares of TGNA opened at $12.10 on Friday. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $18.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). TEGNA had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TEGNA will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter worth $59,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter worth $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TEGNA by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

