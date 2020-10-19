ValuEngine Lowers Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) to Strong Sell

Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MMND opened at $0.30 on Friday. Mastermind has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -0.10.
Mastermind Company Profile
