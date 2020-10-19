ValuEngine Lowers Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) to Strong Sell

Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMND opened at $0.30 on Friday. Mastermind has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -0.10.

Get Mastermind alerts:

Mastermind Company Profile

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns primarily for large corporate clients. It creates and manages digital content, social media and sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising, and communications and branding programs, as well as designs Websites.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mastermind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastermind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.