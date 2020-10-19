ValuEngine Downgrades National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NABZY. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Australia Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Macquarie lowered National Australia Bank from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of National Australia Bank stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03. National Australia Bank has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $10.06.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

