Valmont Industries (VMI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect Valmont Industries to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Valmont Industries has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $688.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.80 million. On average, analysts expect Valmont Industries to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $137.66 on Monday. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $154.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

VMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

