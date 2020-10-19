USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect USANA Health Sciences to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. USANA Health Sciences has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 4.70-5.25 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $258.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect USANA Health Sciences to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:USNA opened at $77.12 on Monday. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.68.

In related news, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $48,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $34,655.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 600,956 shares of company stock worth $48,078,883. 45.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USNA. ValuEngine cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

