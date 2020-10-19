UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $389.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $384.00 to $389.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNH. Barclays increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $346.68.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH opened at $329.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $333.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,336 shares of company stock worth $14,928,276. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,882 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,940,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,662,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,728 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 421.9% in the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.