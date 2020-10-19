United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,237 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,362 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $816,226,000 after acquiring an additional 907,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $43,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $174.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.79 and a 200-day moving average of $126.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $177.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.14.

In other news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

