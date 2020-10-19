United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Airlines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Airlines currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.73.

United Airlines stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average of $32.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.53. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $95.16.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -24.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $5,245,334.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 246.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 220.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 145.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

