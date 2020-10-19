UBS Group Reiterates “CHF 390” Price Target for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG)

UBS Group set a CHF 390 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ROG. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 350 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 395 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 369.14.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

