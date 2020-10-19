UBS Group Begins Coverage on AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) in a report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $165.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Truist decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $181.13.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $148.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.00 and a 200 day moving average of $155.68. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $229.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,803,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,526,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,556,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,298,000 after acquiring an additional 725,486 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,857,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,241,000 after acquiring an additional 33,011 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,253,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,901,000 after acquiring an additional 138,222 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,181,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

