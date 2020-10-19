UBS Group Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €15.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.60 ($25.41) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €17.23 ($20.27).

Shares of DEC stock opened at €13.85 ($16.29) on Thursday. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 12 month high of €36.90 ($43.41). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is €16.73.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

