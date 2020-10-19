UBS Group Analysts Give Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) a €31.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SGO. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.40 ($29.88) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €34.55 ($40.65).

SGO opened at €36.73 ($43.21) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €30.67. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. has a 52 week low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a 52 week high of €52.40 ($61.65).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

