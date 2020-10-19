Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $134.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

TPTX has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.86.

TPTX stock opened at $114.99 on Thursday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $122.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.09.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. On average, research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 65.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

