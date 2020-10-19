TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $41.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 million. On average, analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TRST opened at $5.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.18. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Frank B. Silverman acquired 10,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 19,700 shares of company stock valued at $114,405. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

TRST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

