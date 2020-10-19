Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Updates Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.76-2.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trinseo from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Trinseo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.14.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $30.52 on Monday. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.09.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.54) by ($0.41). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $569.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Trinseo’s revenue was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trinseo will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 51.12%.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $136,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

