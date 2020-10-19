Trinity Industries (TRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $509.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Trinity Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $21.37 on Monday. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 60.32%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,486.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

TRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

