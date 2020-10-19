Travelers Companies (TRV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Travelers Companies to post earnings of $3.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Travelers Companies to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $113.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $142.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRV. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.73.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

