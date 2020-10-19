TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Given New $17.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $16.50 to $17.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TRSWF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Raymond James lowered TransAlta Renewables to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC downgraded TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

TRSWF stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

