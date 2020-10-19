TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) PT Raised to $43.00 at CIBC

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BRLXF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. TD Securities began coverage on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $35.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.38.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

Shares of BRLXF opened at $32.50 on Thursday. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $23.45.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.