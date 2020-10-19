Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) (TSE:TXP) PT Raised to C$3.75

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) (TSE:TXP) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report released on Thursday, AR Network reports.

Separately, Beacon Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of TXP opened at C$1.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.44 million and a P/E ratio of -17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.71. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.18 and a 52 week high of C$2.00.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) (TSE:TXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$5.21 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

