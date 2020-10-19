TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Increased to C$160.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on X. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

X opened at C$137.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$135.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$130.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.14, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73. TMX Group has a one year low of C$84.50 and a one year high of C$144.97.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.52. The firm had revenue of C$217.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$219.48 million. On average, analysts predict that TMX Group will post 6.2150799 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

