TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Increased to C$160.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on X. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.
X opened at C$137.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$135.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$130.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.14, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73. TMX Group has a one year low of C$84.50 and a one year high of C$144.97.
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.
