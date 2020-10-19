thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

TKAMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered thyssenkrupp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised thyssenkrupp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded thyssenkrupp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. thyssenkrupp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

TKAMY stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. Research analysts expect that thyssenkrupp will post 20.99 EPS for the current year.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.