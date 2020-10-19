ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €5.30 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.38 ($8.68).

Shares of TKA stock opened at €4.61 ($5.42) on Friday. ThyssenKrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.83.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

