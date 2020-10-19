Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Given New C$108.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

TRI opened at C$109.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$103.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$97.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$75.91 and a one year high of C$109.99.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 7,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.34, for a total transaction of C$737,040.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,100.28.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

