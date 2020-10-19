The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FLIC. BidaskClub raised The First of Long Island from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The First of Long Island from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of The First of Long Island stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $383.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 million. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 10.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in The First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The First of Long Island in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. 58.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

