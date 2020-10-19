Texas Instruments (TXN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Texas Instruments to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.14-1.34 EPS.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Texas Instruments to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $153.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.12. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $155.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.38.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,467,396.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,451,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

