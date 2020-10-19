Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $127.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Charter Equity upgraded Texas Instruments from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.38.

TXN opened at $153.12 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $155.88. The stock has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.37 and a 200-day moving average of $127.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,245.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

