Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.38.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $153.12 on Thursday. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $155.88. The stock has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,467,396.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,451,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,262,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,190,000 after buying an additional 251,321 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 13,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 21,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

