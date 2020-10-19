Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $333.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $272.00 to $333.00 in a report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Cfra upgraded shares of Tesla from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.87.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $439.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,144.97, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla has a twelve month low of $50.04 and a twelve month high of $502.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 26,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,488.13, for a total value of $38,939,897.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,329,367.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,456.18, for a total transaction of $5,824,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,122 shares in the company, valued at $11,827,093.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,371 shares of company stock worth $78,407,159 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,470,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $523,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 965 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.