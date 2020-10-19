Tenet Healthcare (THC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Tenet Healthcare to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tenet Healthcare to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $28.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.46. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.95.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

