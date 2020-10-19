TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of TMSNY opened at $121.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.32. TEMENOS AG/S has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $172.46.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

