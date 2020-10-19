Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telstra is Australia’s principal telecommunications company, one of Australia’s largest corporations and one of the best-known brands in the country. Telstra’s fixed telephone network extends across the nation, serving virtually all homes and a substantial majority of Australian businesses. Its mobile networks cover the area in which 91% of Australia’s population lives. “

Get Telstra alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TLSYY. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Telstra from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telstra from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Telstra stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.76. Telstra has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $13.45.

About Telstra

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telstra (TLSYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.