Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TLPFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teleperformance from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Monday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleperformance currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $160.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.25. Teleperformance has a 12-month low of $83.16 and a 12-month high of $165.32.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.