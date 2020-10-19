Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 5.81%. On average, analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 118.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89.

Several research firms recently commented on ERIC. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Charter Equity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.38.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

