Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 5.81%. On average, analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ERIC stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 118.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.
