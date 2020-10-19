Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Short Interest Down 20.0% in September

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Taylor Devices stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a market cap of $33.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.12. Taylor Devices has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $13.39.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taylor Devices stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 197,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 5.66% of Taylor Devices at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TAYD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taylor Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Taylor Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.