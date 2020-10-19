T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given “Outperform” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their outperform rating on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a sector outperform rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.04.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $114.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.00. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $123.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,742,570.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $5,191,950. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,766,086,000 after buying an additional 21,476,777 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,422,185,000 after buying an additional 8,614,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 61.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,027,173,000 after buying an additional 14,782,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,540,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,303,847,000 after buying an additional 781,909 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

