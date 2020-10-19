Synovus Financial (SNV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $472.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.30 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect Synovus Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SNV opened at $23.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
About Synovus Financial
Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.
