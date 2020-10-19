Synchrony Financial (SYF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Synchrony Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF stock opened at $29.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $38.18.

In related news, Director P.W. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.