Sterling Bancorp (STL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $239.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.51 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%. On average, analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STL opened at $12.25 on Monday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,927 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $90,843.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,391.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

