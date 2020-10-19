SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FLOW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SPX Flow from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.75.

SPX Flow stock opened at $46.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53, a PEG ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.55. SPX Flow has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $49.94.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $308.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.38 million. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. SPX Flow’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that SPX Flow will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 57.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 35,731 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 38.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the first quarter worth about $1,933,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 27.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,311,000 after buying an additional 77,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

