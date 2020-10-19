Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s (SPXSF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of SPXSF opened at $145.53 on Thursday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $90.50 and a twelve month high of $145.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.26.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

