South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company's principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

Separately, BidaskClub raised South Plains Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ SPFI opened at $14.59 on Thursday. South Plains Financial has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $263.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.45.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $55.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in South Plains Financial by 45.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

