Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SAH. ValuEngine upgraded Sonic Automotive from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $39.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $46.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 20,000 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,255.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 5,999 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $269,955.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,453,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,945 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,891 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 40,573 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

