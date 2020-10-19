Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SLDB. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.29.

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $174.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 11,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $26,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,756 shares of company stock worth $45,390 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 1,037.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

